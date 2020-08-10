What were the driving forces behind these major changes? Economics, political pressure, regulatory policies, altruism or all of the above? No doubt BP’s $16.8 billion loss in the last quarter was a factor, but I wonder how much it is anticipating a rise in regulatory climate policies, such as increasingly popular carbon pricing approaches that incentivize companies to move away from fossil fuels.
To have one of history’s greatest polluters commit to being carbon-neutral by 2050 is a breath of fresh air.
Catherine Phillips Cheney, Winston-Salem, N.C.