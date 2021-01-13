The Jan. 5 front-page article “Brazil’s military push is failing to save the Amazon” presented a distorted image of the Brazilian Armed Forces and its key role in enforcing law and order in the Amazon rainforest. It is perplexing to read that the Brazilian military lacks experience and organization to combat environmental crime in the Amazon when the armed forces possess deep knowledge of that terrain, where they have been historically present.

The efficacy of their action is confirmed by Operations Green Brazil 1 and 2, which aim to curb deforestation and fires. In total, almost 200,000 cubic meters of wood from illegal logging were seized, and, in recent months, more than 7,000 fire outbreaks have been fought.

The armed forces also act on other vital fronts in the Amazon, through Operation Ágata, countering illegal cross-border activities; Operation Covid-19, providing health care in remote locations for patients of the coronavirus; and Operation Welcome, supporting hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan refugees. Those operations require sophisticated logistics and are being carried out in an efficient and effective manner.

Nestor Forster Jr., Washington

The writer is Brazil’s ambassador
to the United States.