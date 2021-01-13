The efficacy of their action is confirmed by Operations Green Brazil 1 and 2, which aim to curb deforestation and fires. In total, almost 200,000 cubic meters of wood from illegal logging were seized, and, in recent months, more than 7,000 fire outbreaks have been fought.
The armed forces also act on other vital fronts in the Amazon, through Operation Ágata, countering illegal cross-border activities; Operation Covid-19, providing health care in remote locations for patients of the coronavirus; and Operation Welcome, supporting hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan refugees. Those operations require sophisticated logistics and are being carried out in an efficient and effective manner.
Nestor Forster Jr., Washington
The writer is Brazil’s ambassador
to the United States.