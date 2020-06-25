Joe Scarborough’s June 19 Friday Opinion column, Facebook must be held accountable ” claimed that giant conglomerates such as Facebook and Twitter “luxuriate in absolute immunity from the harm they cause to Americans’ life” and called for these monopolies to be “broken into pieces.”

Mr. Scarborough’s passionate call comes at an opportune moment, with a bipartisan investigation underway in Congress into the state of poor competition in the digital marketplace. Unfortunately, there is some risk that today’s charged political season may turn these investigations and debates into political theater. It’s imperative, however, to pass new anti-monopoly laws and regulations to ensure giant tech companies don’t improperly foreclose competition in digital markets whether it involves online commerce or social discourse. The possibility of breaking up the digital oligopoly should indeed be seriously considered.

“Competition is our fundamental national economic policy,” declared the Supreme Court a half-century ago as a matter of guiding principle. In recent decades, this principle has become more honored in its violation than in its observance. Public policy has failed to ensure that competition is not restricted or undermined in ways that are detrimental to public welfare and democracy. It’s time to play by the rules of American capitalism. Every too-big-to-fail corporation is a policy failure.

Istvan Dobozi, Sarasota, Fla.

The writer is a former lead economist at the World Bank.