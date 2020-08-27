The laws, which I helped write as a policy adviser for the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, call for visa and financial sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko and his cronies, and those in his regime who abuse human rights. The acts also provide for assistance for nongovernmental organizations, political parties and independent media working to advance democracy and human rights and support international broadcasting that provides objective information to the people of Belarus.
The Trump administration would do well to look at and more robustly implement and build on these existing laws. This would be an important manifestation of concrete action in supporting Belarusians, who in numbers never seen before are courageously and peacefully fighting for their freedom and dignity.
Orest Deychakiwsky, Charles Town. W.Va.