This truth needs to be stated directly, clearly and often.
Julia B. Rubin, New York
Reading the Nov. 19 front-page article “A family torn apart by the vaccine divide faces a new crisis,” about a West Virginia family living in a tumbledown shack on a lake, reminded me of “The Beans of Egypt, Maine”: an intensely close rural family with bizarre lives with no check on reality.
These are the people whom Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is not helping with his refusal to give any economic aid or reality-based information on the coronavirus vaccine.
Ellen Berlow, Washington
There are many ways to do the math, but the perception of including an eightfold increase in the state and local tax (SALT) deduction provides yet another weapon for those who want to kill the Build Back Better legislation. Adding this much SALT hurts the heart (and soul) of the bill and conflicts with its progressive tax provisions. Many physicians recommend cutting our salt intake in half. Democrats should do the same and trim the proposed deduction from $80,000 to $40,000.
Fred Pinkney, Takoma Park
When reporting on President Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, The Post recites the administration’s estimate of the cost of the legislation at roughly $2 trillion over 10 years. To paint the complete picture, I suggest articles include the estimated cost of BBB based on the assumption that the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate of savings from increased tax enforcement is the right one and that every new BBB program will have a 10-year life.
Comparison of that estimate with the administration’s estimate will reveal the heart of the fiscal issues that divide the Congress.
Philip Neal, Colorado Springs, Colo.