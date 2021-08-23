American veterans of our failed attempt to prop up yet another corrupt regime in a faraway place should be angry. Later generations of presidents and generals did not learn the lessons of Vietnam. Let’s hope that the Afghanistan lesson may sink in.
Patrick Boyle, Arlington
Josh Rogin’s Aug. 20 Friday Opinion column, “Biden’s democracy agenda is in trouble,” misidentified Afghanistan as the central test of President Biden’s commitment to democracy. Afghanistan is now primarily an urgent humanitarian crisis, and one that the United States must lead in resolving. Democratic legitimacy, however, is a central item on Mr. Biden’s domestic agenda. The United States’ ability to operate its own long-established democratic institutions effectively is the greatest factor in its ability to defend and develop democracy internationally. The Jan. 6 insurrection did more to harm our democratic legitimacy than any one U.S. foreign policy failure, and certainly one in which the Afghan political leadership shares blame.
Moreover, Mr. Rogin’s description of the Afghan government as “lacking full democratic legitimacy” is an understatement. It was so lacking in authority that the Trump administration excluded it from its negotiations with the Taliban, which effectively eliminated whatever power it might have claimed to have. The failure of Afghanistan is a failure to build a democracy; it is not the failure of an established one, and should not be characterized as such. That’s a key distinction at a time when, as Mr. Rogin correctly noted, autocratic politics are gaining strength in established democracies, posing a greater long-term danger to the legitimacy of democracy globally than failures in countries where it has never taken root.
Michael Crowley, Washington