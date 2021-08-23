The U.S. government borrowed more than $1 trillion, mostly from the Chinese — via deficit financing — to fund the 20-year war in Afghanistan. What would our world be like if we had instead invested that $1 trillion in the nearby Central American countries so impoverished and crime-ridden that their citizens flock to our borders? Imagine all of the roads and factories and jobs we could have created so close to home. President George W. Bush got us into this mess. And the next two presidents kept us there. Those three will never pay the price for their gross errors in judgment. Sadly, the mantle of a failed exit will fall on the Biden administration, which is finally getting us out.