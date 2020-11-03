Many thanks to Nana Efua Mumford for putting into words the frustration and annoyance I feel every time I hear Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (Calif.) name being intentionally mispronounced. Bullies weaponize anything they can, anything that sets one person apart as different. For Ms. Harris, her name is a way for opponents to paint her as the other. I’ve been luckier on that score. For the most part, the bullying stopped in middle school.
Like Ms. Mumford, I spend quite a bit of time explaining my name to the uninitiated (yes, that bh really does sound like a v). One result of this is that I am always determined to pronounce other people’s names correctly. I started practicing Ms. Harris’s name the moment I heard she had been elected to the Senate; now I’m doing the same with Ms. Mumford’s name. Should we ever meet, I want to be ready.
Just as Ms. Mumford’s name is a tribute to her heritage, my Bronx-born parents chose my name in honor of a country, culture and language they loved. I suspect that Ms. Harris’s parents chose her name with similar intentions. How is that a bad thing?
Siobhan Dugan, Washington