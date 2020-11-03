Regarding Nana Efua Mumford’s Oct. 31 op-ed, “The insult of mispronouncing Kamala Harris.”

As someone with a name that is routinely mispronounced unintentionally, I have come to think that any adult who intentionally mispronounces someone’s name is infantile and considering it an insult merely gives them credence.

Edward Basile, Washington

Many thanks to Nana Efua Mumford for putting into words the frustration and annoyance I feel every time I hear Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (Calif.) name being intentionally mispronounced. Bullies weaponize anything they can, anything that sets one person apart as different. For Ms. Harris, her name is a way for opponents to paint her as the other. I’ve been luckier on that score. For the most part, the bullying stopped in middle school.

Like Ms. Mumford, I spend quite a bit of time explaining my name to the uninitiated (yes, that bh really does sound like a v). One result of this is that I am always determined to pronounce other people’s names correctly. I started practicing Ms. Harris’s name the moment I heard she had been elected to the Senate; now I’m doing the same with Ms. Mumford’s name. Should we ever meet, I want to be ready.

Just as Ms. Mumford’s name is a tribute to her heritage, my Bronx-born parents chose my name in honor of a country, culture and language they loved. I suspect that Ms. Harris’s parents chose her name with similar intentions. How is that a bad thing?

Siobhan Dugan, Washington