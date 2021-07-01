We need an exclusive bus transitway connection from downtown Bethesda to the Beltway via Bradley Boulevard, Goldsboro Road and River Road. Or, if that proves too difficult, along the more roundabout Old Georgetown Road. Either would get the buses from Bethesda to the express toll lanes on the Beltway quickly and smoothly. Similar exclusive bus transitways in Virginia would get buses from the Beltway to the West Falls Church and Tysons Corner Metro stations.
Bus transitways, which repurpose existing streets, are less expensive and less intrusive than rail transit lines. Rail advocates claim buses will never attract the number and types of users that rail transit does. Yet, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Richmond enjoy successful exclusive bus transitways in everyday service.
The growth in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Tysons, Reston and Vienna will generate new travel between them. This travel cannot be satisfied by only providing additional highway capacity. The region can’t afford the costs and environmental disruption that would impose. So, fast inter-suburban transit service will be necessary, and it will be necessary well within the lifetime of the new American Legion Bridge.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) needs to address the real concerns and future needs of his suburban constituents and include functional and affordable express bus transitway connections in his Beltway toll lane plan.
Frederick Gottemoeller, Alexandria