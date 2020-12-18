However, the CDC notes differences between the flu and the coronavirus: The coronavirus seemingly spreads more easily than the flu and may cause more serious symptoms. Carriers may not show symptoms or can take longer to show symptoms yet be contagious longer.
The article mentioned subways several times. What about buses? Passengers are often packed more closely together on buses than on rail cars. Yes, the coronavirus, like the flu, is a virus that when aerosolized can spread beyond six feet of “social distance.” Before boarding a bus or rail car, ask: Is it equipped with a UV-C germicidal filtration system proven to kill 99 percent of all viruses? If not, think twice about the NYU findings before boarding.
Tino Calabia, Chevy Chase