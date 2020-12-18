Regarding the Dec. 13 Transportation article “Study looks at spread of disease via public transit”:

Having surveyed 121 cities, New York University researchers found that New York, whose rate of public transit usage is among the nation’s highest, had “among the lowest number of deaths from influenza and pneumonia,” according to the article. After analyzing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Census Bureau data, the researchers concluded that “fears about virus transmissions in public transportation could be exaggerated,” the article stated.

However, the CDC notes differences between the flu and the coronavirus: The coronavirus seemingly spreads more easily than the flu and may cause more serious symptoms. Carriers may not show symptoms or can take longer to show symptoms yet be contagious longer.

The article mentioned subways several times. What about buses? Passengers are often packed more closely together on buses than on rail cars. Yes, the coronavirus, like the flu, is a virus that when aerosolized can spread beyond six feet of “social distance.”  Before boarding a bus or rail car, ask: Is it equipped with a UV-C germicidal filtration system proven to kill 99 percent of all viruses? If not, think twice about the NYU findings before boarding.

Tino Calabia, Chevy Chase