Conservatives like to blame liberals for this, citing their 1987 rejection of Reagan nominee Robert H. Bork on ideological grounds. While Democrats were indeed caustic in criticizing Bork’s stances opposing women’s rights and civil rights in general, along with his enabling of President Richard M. Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre,” it’s also true that six Republicans joined them in refusing to confirm while two Democrats favored Bork’s nomination.
The most indelible damage to the court’s vaunted nonpartisanship was inflicted by the five justices who halted the 2000 Florida recount, awarding the presidency to George W. Bush. When these jurists — all appointed by Republican presidents — arrogated the rights of millions of voters, they branded the court as just one more institution where political allegiance eclipsed principle. Despite Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s efforts to redress that cardinal sin, it will likely take a structural change for the court to recover the public confidence it enjoyed before December 2000.
Robert D. Croog, Chevy Chase