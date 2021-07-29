Business Roundtable fully endorses the bipartisan infrastructure framework as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate historic investment in our transportation, water, energy and communications infrastructure and fuel long-term economic prosperity and U.S. competitiveness. But the administration’s proposed tax increases, which are roughly seven times the net 2017 tax cut, would have the opposite effect. At home, a higher tax burden on U.S. companies harms their domestic sales when their foreign competitors in the U.S. market face a much lower tax burden, putting American jobs at risk. Abroad, only U.S. companies pay a minimum tax on their overseas earnings, and the Biden proposal doubles that disadvantage by doubling the international tax rate.
As an organization focused on advocating for pro-growth policies that create economic opportunity, we support those that do and oppose those that don’t.
Cathy Schultz, Washington
The writer is vice president of tax and fiscal policy at Business Roundtable.