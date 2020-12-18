There are hundreds of better-qualified city and state transportation commissioners, transit agency presidents and others who have significant experience in many of these units within DOT. Many spent years managing thousands of employees and budgets in the billions. They would have stood head and shoulders above Mr. Buttigieg in their ability to hit the ground running such a complex agency.
It appears that Mr. Biden is a disciple of the same-old Washington practices. He who has the gold rules. Reward those who have been politically loyal, such as Mr. Buttigieg, who dropped out of the Democratic primaries at a key moment to assist Mr. Biden in becoming the front-runner. Quid pro quo is alive and well in the incoming White House. It is business as usual at the expense of taxpayers.
Larry Penner, Great Neck, N.Y.