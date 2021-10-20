As a rapist, the perpetrator should be prohibited from visitation or any other custodial right with any resulting child (unless the mother affirmatively wants it and the child is positively benefiting from it). His obligation to support any resulting child should not be based on his ability to pay (as child support is normally determined), but treated as mitigated damages, determined by the reasonable needs of the child, which are often much greater than his ability to pay, particularly as he may have other children, or be selfishly restricting his willingness to earn any, or higher, income. Arguably, that sum might be due to anyone who adopts the child (again, without his having the right to visitation).