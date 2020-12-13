The risk-mitigation strategy around hockey in this area has been very effective. Maryland, early on, adopted statewide safety standards, legally required by some counties and that major rinks in the area have variously implemented. Local clubs and rinks have banned the use of locker rooms and, among other measures, adopted strict building ingress and egress procedures, social distancing requirements on player benches and masks for everyone who enters the facility, including for players when not on the ice.
There is no scientific evidence that hockey is riskier than other sports. Supposedly unventilated, stratified air poses a greater risk. The Zamboni used in most rinks requires powerful ventilation and filtration systems capable of exchanging the entire air column and regulating humidity many times per day.
Tens of thousands of people in this area rely on ice hockey for their exercise, camaraderie and livelihoods.
Linda Jondo, Rossville, Md.
The writer is president of the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association.