I became a referee in part because I didn’t see many female officials on the pitch and wanted to change the way people, especially young women, see authority. Yet a coach I’d overheard giving a “girl power” pep talk at the beginning of one game would not allow his team to shake my hand at the end because he disagreed with a call I’d made — a call that had no impact on the outcome. But I persist because I believe I’m teaching those players a more valuable lesson just by showing up than their coach’s empty words ever could.