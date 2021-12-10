I became a referee in part because I didn’t see many female officials on the pitch and wanted to change the way people, especially young women, see authority. Yet a coach I’d overheard giving a “girl power” pep talk at the beginning of one game would not allow his team to shake my hand at the end because he disagreed with a call I’d made — a call that had no impact on the outcome. But I persist because I believe I’m teaching those players a more valuable lesson just by showing up than their coach’s empty words ever could.
The coronavirus pandemic has interfered with so many opportunities for kids to socialize, with terrible consequences for youth mental health. It’s truly sad that kids suffer the consequences of adults’ lack of perspective. I hope it’s not contagious.
Celia Quinn Barabanov, McLean