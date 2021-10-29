Now that a local chapter of the National Audubon Society has taken the first brave step in eliminating the name of John James Audubon — and with it, in time, his memory — from the annals of ornithology, regardless of his inestimable contributions to the field, may we move on to such people as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and those others alive at their time and rename those places and institutions bearing evidence of their existence and abominations in the light of our now enlightened views?