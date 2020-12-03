This country still has institutions that act with prejudice toward U.S. citizens. This country still polices with prejudice. It sentences with prejudice. It lends money and values property with prejudice. I could go on. One needs only read to the Business section of The Post to find Michelle Singletary’s “The Color of Money” columns detailing some of these injustices.

Maybe Mr. Will differs from me in his definition of national systemic prejudice. If many of a country’s powerful institutions take wholesale prejudicial actions yielding generational damage, I say that country is systemically prejudiced.

This column allowed readers to apply Mr. Will’s assertion to their own definitions of systemic prejudice. If a large set of people is allowed or even encouraged to dismiss a very real injustice, less action will be taken to stop it.

Charles de Grasse, Catonsville, Md.

The headline of George F. Will’s Nov. 29 column and its concluding sentence did a disservice to its overall point. In arguing in favor of the Supreme Court retroactively extending Sixth Amendment protections to those convicted by non-unanimous juries, Mr. Will extolled the virtues of the criminal justice system’s ability to self-correct. He then concluded that this capacity to self-correct “refutes the libel that the nation is ‘systemically’ prejudiced.”

The conclusion is forced. As the column noted, Louisiana allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts from 1898 until recently; Oregon has allowed them since 1934. Mr. Will traced both states’ introduction of the practice to anti-immigrant prejudice and white supremacy. So there are people who have spent all or most of their lives, some of them in prison, under a justice system that treated them differently based on their race or ethnicity. Certainly, for these people, the nation exhibits systematic prejudice.

I will applaud, along with Mr. Will, if the Supreme Court retroactively extends its ruling to those convicted by non-unanimous jury verdicts. The ability of the nation’s legal system to reform itself is indeed commendable, but the call for such reforms is no libel.