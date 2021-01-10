Regarding the Jan. 2 Style article “‘Calvin and Hobbes’: Still as fresh as new-fallen snow”:

The first time I saw “Calvin and Hobbes” on The Post bestseller list, I scurried to buy the book, expecting to find a discussion of Thomas Hobbes, a 17th-century British philosopher, and John Calvin, a 16th-century Protestant minister, both of whom held bleak views of humankind. Instead, I discovered a book of cartoons telling of the delightfully imaginative world of a 6-year-old and his tiger companion. Over the years, I have read and reread the antics of Calvin and Hobbes religiously.

For years every Sunday, Father John Langan came to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Reston from Georgetown University to celebrate Mass for the church’s eager parishioners. In his often erudite homilies, he would open a “Calvin and Hobbes” book to tell of their latest adventures to vividly underscore a church teaching or to convey a Christian theme or value.

The end of Bill Watterson's brilliant comic strip 25 years ago and the recent death of  Langan have left a void in the hearts of "Calvin and Hobbes" fans and in the souls of those of us who awaited the weekly exploits of Calvin and Hobbes in Langan's uplifting homilies.

Richard L. McCloud ,
Fredericksburg, Va.