For years every Sunday, Father John Langan came to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Reston from Georgetown University to celebrate Mass for the church’s eager parishioners. In his often erudite homilies, he would open a “Calvin and Hobbes” book to tell of their latest adventures to vividly underscore a church teaching or to convey a Christian theme or value.
The end of Bill Watterson's brilliant comic strip 25 years ago and the recent death of Langan have left a void in the hearts of "Calvin and Hobbes" fans and in the souls of those of us who awaited the weekly exploits of Calvin and Hobbes in Langan's uplifting homilies.
Richard L. McCloud
,
Fredericksburg, Va.