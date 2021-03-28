The anti-cameras crowd often points to sensationalized trials as another argument against broadcast. But the Supreme Court doesn’t preside over trials, just appeals, which typically last no more than an hour. No witnesses, no juries, no Judge Lance Itos.
When considering the merits of cameras in the courtroom, we might look to Supreme Court-like federal appeals courts. The five (of 13) that have permitted cameras have done so without incident.
With legislative proposals to force in-court cameras likely to fail, this discussion is academic. But many court-watchers expect cameras once there’s a full generational turnover on the bench, and members of the silent generation and boomers are replaced by Gen-Xers and millennials, who grew up with ubiquitous video. Until then, let’s at least keep the debate apples to apples (appeals to appeals?).
Gabe Roth, New York
The writer is executive director of
Fix the Court.