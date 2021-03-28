Regarding James Hohmann’s March 25 op-ed, “Why Supreme Court proceedings shouldn’t be televised”:

Mr. Hohmann’s arguments against allowing cameras to broadcast Supreme Court proceedings are unconvincing, especially given his use of Congress and sensationalized trials as examples of why cameras should be kept out.

Supreme Court justices don’t run for office, and they don’t use their public proceedings as publicity stunts. The court has permitted print coverage since its inception and has audio-recorded oral arguments for seven decades, so if justices were using these exercises to spout partisan talking points in the hopes of gaining accolades or acolytes, we’d have experienced this by now. It hasn’t happened.

The anti-cameras crowd often points to sensationalized trials as another argument against broadcast. But the Supreme Court doesn’t preside over trials, just appeals, which typically last no more than an hour. No witnesses, no juries, no Judge Lance Itos.

When considering the merits of cameras in the courtroom, we might look to Supreme Court-like federal appeals courts. The five (of 13) that have permitted cameras have done so without incident.

With legislative proposals to force in-court cameras likely to fail, this discussion is academic. But many court-watchers expect cameras once there’s a full generational turnover on the bench, and members of the silent generation and boomers are replaced by Gen-Xers and millennials, who grew up with ubiquitous video. Until then, let’s at least keep the debate apples to apples (appeals to appeals?).

Gabe Roth, New York

The writer is executive director of

Fix the Court.