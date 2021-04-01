Unfortunately, we — and the survivors with whom we work — very well know that we never left the era of schools sweeping sexual violence under the rug. Many survivors documented in Know Your IX’s recent report how school administrators ignored their complaints, blamed them for their assaults, denied them basic supportive measures and punished them for conduct ancillary to their assaults. Survivors shared that they were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder not only from the violence they reported but also their schools’ harmful responses to their reports. This includes the survivor who wrote, “honestly, what my school did to me was worse than what my rapist did to me.”
The messaging of schools sweeping sexual violence under the rug remains alarmingly accurate. As we found in our report, nearly 40 percent of student survivors are pushed out of education after reporting the violence to their school. Any discussion of sexual violence in education must acknowledge the high rates of survivor pushout nationwide to maintain integrity.
Sage Carson, Washington
Sarah Nesbitt, Washington
The writers are organizers with Know Your IX, a national campaign to end sexual violence in education.