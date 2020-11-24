As a teacher and parent in D.C. schools, I found a lot to unpack in the story of a young woman who spoke truth to power in her Arlington high school chemistry class [“Arlington teacher faces probe for ‘racial insensitivity’ in quiz question,” Metro, Nov. 20]. If Sofia Miller’s teacher was looking for a good way to make the periodic table relevant to students, a study of the lead (Pb) poisoning of water in Flint, Mich., could have been a start. Instead, he connected neon (Ne) to George Floyd’s killing with a flippant pun. This taught students nothing about chemistry, but it did model how to trivialize the murder of a Black man. Should the teacher get a chance to relearn teaching, or should he be done? What would relearning teaching at such a fundamental level even look like?

For those of us who have relearning to do around race and empathy, it is surely food for thought and action. Luckily for us, Sofia drew her own lesson from the day’s lesson plan, and, when she spoke up, she became the teacher in this classroom and beyond. 

Kate Vetter Cain, Washington