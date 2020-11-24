As a teacher and parent in D.C. schools, I found a lot to unpack in the story of a young woman who spoke truth to power in her Arlington high school chemistry class [“Arlington teacher faces probe for ‘racial insensitivity’ in quiz question,” Metro, Nov. 20]. If Sofia Miller’s teacher was looking for a good way to make the periodic table relevant to students, a study of the lead (Pb) poisoning of water in Flint, Mich., could have been a start. Instead, he connected neon (Ne) to George Floyd’s killing with a flippant pun. This taught students nothing about chemistry, but it did model how to trivialize the murder of a Black man. Should the teacher get a chance to relearn teaching, or should he be done? What would relearning teaching at such a fundamental level even look like?