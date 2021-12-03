Driver education seems to be based on approaches from the 1950s and 1960s, and, once a driver is licensed, there is virtually no retraining or skill improvement unless a driver has violations and is forced to take a class. The classroom is no substitute for behind-the-wheel learning of car control or how to manage the many variables associated with driving.
I certainly don’t have an answer for better driver education and improvement; smarter folks than I probably do. But there needs to be attention paid to the driver if we truly intend to get to zero road deaths.
R.C. Matthiessen, Burke