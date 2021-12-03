Regarding the Nov. 27 letters “Getting to zero”:

Though I applaud every effort to improve roads and vehicles, I’ve not seen any mention of efforts to improve the driver.

Today’s vehicles have numerous safety features that have saved countless lives and are much better performing in terms of handling and braking. It’s true that many roads need improvement to reduce the likelihood of driver error causing an accident. However, ask anyone and he or she will tell you about very poor driving skills observed on area roads, including failure to turn on lights at dusk or when it’s raining, failure to signal, poor lane discipline, poor situational awareness, running red lights and on and on and on.

Driver education seems to be based on approaches from the 1950s and 1960s, and, once a driver is licensed, there is virtually no retraining or skill improvement unless a driver has violations and is forced to take a class. The classroom is no substitute for behind-the-wheel learning of car control or how to manage the many variables associated with driving.

I certainly don’t have an answer for better driver education and improvement; smarter folks than I probably do. But there needs to be attention paid to the driver if we truly intend to get to zero road deaths.

R.C. Matthiessen, Burke