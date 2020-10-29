Regarding the Oct. 25 Arts & Style article “Captain America’s crusade for civility”:

The “logline” at the start of the article, “Chris Evans takes on the nation’s political polarization,” successfully summarized Chris Evans’s goal. Our country truly is politically polarized. Mr. Evans is cited saying that nearly 100 million, or more than 40 percent, of eligible voters aren’t voting. So, Mr. Evans and two other collaborators have created “A Starting Point,” both as an outstanding resource that displays opposing viewpoints and as a way for new voters to explore political issues without a “partisan spin.”

Thanks to Mr. Evans, “A Starting Point” will reach a wide audience. To reach an even wider audience, his platform could be used to teach students in high school or college. If the subject of politics is taught in a nonpartisan way, new voters may not fear becoming active politically. Newly graduated journalists may have an easier time reducing political bias in their writing. And people may be more open to hearing one another’s political opinions. With new voters, less biased news and open discussions, politics could become less polarized.

Eli Lang, Falls Church