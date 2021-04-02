Regarding the March 28 editorial “Using a carbon tax to fund infrastructure”:

The private sector’s increasing embrace of a carbon tax puts it in line with many high-ranking Biden administration officials and top economists and environmentalists. However, a carbon tax on its own is regressive and would burden poor and middle-class families by increasing gasoline and utility costs. Combining it with a dividend program is crucial to ensure the cost isn’t simply passed down to hard-working Americans.

My carbon fee bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would impose a $15 fee on carbon that increases $10 each year. This fee schedule would achieve zero emissions by 2050 and a 95 percent reduction in harmful air pollutants by 2030. One hundred percent of the revenue is returned to families as monthly dividend payments; by 2030, that would amount to $1,470 per adult per year. 

This bill is an aggressive response to climate change that would significantly curb carbon emissions and accelerate our transition to cleaner energy alternatives.  Paired with monthly dividend payments, it ensures that families could cover any higher energy costs and still have funds left over to support themselves, particularly as our country recovers from the pandemic economy. It is time for Congress to put a price on carbon.   

Ted Deutch, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the House, where he is founding co-chair of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus.