My carbon fee bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would impose a $15 fee on carbon that increases $10 each year. This fee schedule would achieve zero emissions by 2050 and a 95 percent reduction in harmful air pollutants by 2030. One hundred percent of the revenue is returned to families as monthly dividend payments; by 2030, that would amount to $1,470 per adult per year.
This bill is an aggressive response to climate change that would significantly curb carbon emissions and accelerate our transition to cleaner energy alternatives. Paired with monthly dividend payments, it ensures that families could cover any higher energy costs and still have funds left over to support themselves, particularly as our country recovers from the pandemic economy. It is time for Congress to put a price on carbon.
Ted Deutch, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the House, where he is founding co-chair of the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus.