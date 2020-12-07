Often, people are exploited in the production of what we consume — think child labor in chocolate and laborers making nonliving wages, either in Asia or the United States. Immigrants who process our food often do backbreaking work on sub-minimal wages in pesticide-filled fields. Some coffee growers often don’t even break even, being forced to accept what Big Ag has to offer. Labels such as “fair trade” and “cage free” can be misleading unless you’ve done the homework. Deliverers of our goods are also at risk and are often under stress, and there’s the energy used to pack and make the deliveries. When we buy at discount stores, think about why they are so cheap.