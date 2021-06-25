I read with pleasure Joshua Ziesel’s June 20 Outlook essay about planning his daughter’s 4th birthday party, “Fatherhood reimagined,” but I found the explanation surprising. He said dads taking on the “mental labor” of tasks moms often do is “just and equitable.” True, but I’ll add that caregiving is worthwhile in itself. 

As a mom, I plan birthday parties not to be a better wife, reduce the burden on my husband or avoid social shame. I do it because birthday parties are important. Like other rituals, they’re rites of passage and a way to affirm connections with friends and family. 

I applaud Mr. Ziesel’s contribution to the conversation about expectations for women and men; however, to really broaden the frame, we must recognize that domestic life is valuable, no matter who is handling it.

Kelly J. Kelly, Washington