As a mom, I plan birthday parties not to be a better wife, reduce the burden on my husband or avoid social shame. I do it because birthday parties are important. Like other rituals, they’re rites of passage and a way to affirm connections with friends and family.
I applaud Mr. Ziesel’s contribution to the conversation about expectations for women and men; however, to really broaden the frame, we must recognize that domestic life is valuable, no matter who is handling it.
Kelly J. Kelly, Washington