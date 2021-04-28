The impact of these highly trained and motivated volunteers has been profound. Some 93 percent of judges who oversee children in foster care report that CASA volunteers are effective in promoting the long-term well-being of youth they are assigned to, and 79 percent report benefits in terms of psychological well-being. Furthermore, the rate of youths who leave foster care but then are forced to return to it is cut in half if a CASA volunteer is involved.
Serving as a CASA in Prince George’s County has been one of the most eye-opening and meaningful volunteer roles I have ever known. I wish more people were aware of this opportunity to give children a chance at a better life.
Alex Counts, Hyattsville