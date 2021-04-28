In his April 25 op-ed, “In the Ma’Khia Bryant tragedy, foster care may provide a clue,” David Von Drehle rightly pointed to the current limitations of the foster care system as a relevant factor in considering the tragic shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio. I wish he had also alerted readers to the positive work of thousands of volunteers who are trained to be court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care. CASAs are assigned to a single youth and doggedly work to advocate for fair and just treatment in foster care as long as he or she is “in the system.” Many remain mentors to those youths for the remainder of their lives. 

The impact of these highly trained and motivated volunteers has been profound. Some 93 percent of judges who oversee children in foster care report that CASA volunteers are effective in promoting the long-term well-being of youth they are assigned to, and 79 percent report benefits in terms of psychological well-being. Furthermore, the rate of youths who leave foster care but then are forced to return to it is cut in half if a CASA volunteer is involved.

Serving as a CASA in Prince George’s County has been one of the most eye-opening and meaningful volunteer roles I have ever known. I wish more people were aware of this opportunity to give children a chance at a better life.

Alex Counts, Hyattsville