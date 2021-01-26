Consider the sacred doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. In the first 400 years of Christianity, its followers realized that Mary had to be uniquely special. Belief in the Immaculate Conception grew among Christians and was discussed by its scholars. After nearly 1,500 years, Pope Pius IX formalized the teaching in 1854, and the church endorsed what its members had thought for centuries.
Further, has his excellency noticed the percentage of Catholic families with four or fewer children? Perhaps he should consider what Catholics are thinking before attacking Mr. Biden.
Edward Stern, Bethesda