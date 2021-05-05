John C. Hirsh, Washington
The article “Biden’s stance on abortion rights sets up a debate among Catholic bishops” laid out the impact of the divisive issue of abortion within the Catholic Church. To deny Communion to a president who is a lifelong Catholic is to devalue the importance of the sacrament. Every Catholic knows that the Eucharist is meant to strengthen, sustain, nurture and inspire those who receive it. President Biden understands this; above all, given the demands of his position, he needs such support.
The Catholic bishops must find ways to assert their claims other than weaponizing the Eucharist. The sacraments are not tools for achieving political ends.
Dana Greene, Alexandria