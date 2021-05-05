There is more variety and latitude in the Catholic Church than is sometimes believed, a circumstance that occasioned St. Cardinal John Henry Newman’s famous remark that he would “drink . . . to the conscience first, and to the pope afterwards.” This is not to say that as fundamental an issue as abortion is up for discussion among Catholics, only that the ways and extent of its representation and defense are and can be, so that our president, who is reported personally to reject and oppose the practice, should not be denied the sacrament of Communion because he observes as well the requirements of law, litigation and democratic procedure, as is appropriate to his office.

John C. Hirsh, Washington

The article “Biden’s stance on abortion rights sets up a debate among Catholic bishops” laid out the impact of the divisive issue of abortion within the Catholic Church. To deny Communion to a president who is a lifelong Catholic is to devalue the importance of the sacrament. Every Catholic knows that the Eucharist is meant to strengthen, sustain, nurture and inspire those who receive it. President Biden understands this; above all, given the demands of his position, he needs such support. 

The Catholic bishops must find ways to assert their claims other than weaponizing the Eucharist. The sacraments are not tools for achieving political ends. 

Dana Greene, Alexandria