That the only alternative to a pro-choice candidate is President Trump is, believe me, something that many Catholics find unsavory to the point of tragic; the morally repugnant actions and character of the Republican candidate, and the morally unacceptable pro-choice ideology of the present-day Democratic Party, make this election, like the last, a choice between Scylla and Charybdis for Catholic voters, with a shipwreck assured in either case.
Caitlin Timmerman, Hyattsville
It was as predictable as the return of the swallows to Capistrano, I guess: right-wing Roman Catholics urging fellow members not to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden because of his pro-choice stance. How does President Trump qualify as a pro-life candidate when his administration ordered executions of federal prisoners just weeks ago? Again, we find that the pro-life folks care about people only before they are born, not when they are alive but dying from the effects of poverty, systemic racism, pollution or even state-sponsored deaths in federal prison. Or how about the 170,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus because their guy would not ensure sufficient equipment, testing or contact tracing or order a shutdown to quell a pandemic?
Theirs is a very narrow definition of the term “pro-life” and an even more narrow reading of the Gospel to which they presumably adhere.
Mary Bell, Arlington