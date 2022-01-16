The Jan. 11 Metro article “Bill targets admissions systems at Va. schools” described the argument by John Foster, legal counsel for Fairfax County Public Schools, against Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr.’s (R-Virginia Beach) proposed bill as protecting Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s new admissions system, seeing the bill as an attack on the reformed process. However, the bill would allow for further improvement by supporting recent changes.

TJ’s infamous application tests, which were recently removed, were the main cause of the diversity issue: Those who came from better-off families and schools were able to have a significant preparation advantage. The new admission requirements select students showing academic achievement, as well as interest and potential in TJ; they have chosen talented youth and helped the diversity issue, which can be seen in the Class of 2025.

Mr. Davis’s bill would force Governor’s Schools to turn a blind eye to a candidate’s race/sex and let them choose their future students based only on test scores or other application information they require. Mr. Foster’s view makes it seem as though TJ now chooses its students based on race or sex, saying TJ will go back to the bad practices it once had, but why would selection based solely off grades and essays do that?

Igor Golubkov, Springfield