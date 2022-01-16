TJ’s infamous application tests, which were recently removed, were the main cause of the diversity issue: Those who came from better-off families and schools were able to have a significant preparation advantage. The new admission requirements select students showing academic achievement, as well as interest and potential in TJ; they have chosen talented youth and helped the diversity issue, which can be seen in the Class of 2025.
Mr. Davis’s bill would force Governor’s Schools to turn a blind eye to a candidate’s race/sex and let them choose their future students based only on test scores or other application information they require. Mr. Foster’s view makes it seem as though TJ now chooses its students based on race or sex, saying TJ will go back to the bad practices it once had, but why would selection based solely off grades and essays do that?
Igor Golubkov, Springfield