President Trump was grandfathered into a national security clearance through “election” by a minority of citizens. No security agency would have cleared him. In 1965, when I applied for a job at the National Security Agency, I had to undergo a background check and mental and physical examinations. I took exams in my mathematics major and various other aptitude tests. A presidential candidate should be able to pass an examination in civics and the Constitution to demonstrate a depth of understanding of the oath of office. There should be similar requirements made of anyone to get on a ballot in a presidential primary race or to be selected as a running mate for the general election.
Too onerous? How onerous and destructive has being in the thrall of a con man been for the past four years?
Eva E. Shidle, Ellicott City