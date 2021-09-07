Ms. Noem has refused to mandate mask-wearing in her state, and Ms. Roegner tweeted that she is “proud that the Ohio General Assembly . . . passed legislation to prohibit mandatory covid-19 vaccination of our K-12 and higher education students.”
Readers deserve to be informed of this paradox: Can elected officials really be described as pro-life when they reject measures that are known to save lives?
Chris Edelson, Washington
Strictly from the viewpoint of human rights across the globe, Texas’s restrictive abortion law and the proposed $10,000 reward to anyone reporting violation of the law are beyond comprehension in our democratic country. There are other Republican-controlled states seriously considering copycat legislation. Any reasonable person would think that women’s rights are part of human rights. In the context of what the Texas law has done to women’s reproductive rights, the United States has no moral standing to criticize issues relating to human rights in any other country, including Afghanistan. We are as guilty as any other nation in denying human rights.
Shree Iyengar, Severn
Conservative Texas legislators would have us think they are going to such extreme measures to protect the life of a child. They should think again.
There are about 424,000 children living in foster care. The average age is 8. These children are more likely to experience lifelong problems such as addiction, mental illness and homelessness. Children born into homes with mental health or addiction problems are more likely to face harm. All of this is true for children born into poverty and children born to children.
There are myriad reasons a woman has an unexpected pregnancy. Annually, half of all pregnancies are unintended. Birth control is not perfect. Thousands of women believing they were unable to conceive used none. When a woman chooses to have an abortion, she is choosing more than just bodily autonomy. She is deciding whether she has the emotional and financial resources to give birth to a new life.
This Texas law does harm by forcing children to be born into a complex world to women unprepared or unable to parent. These laws stop their “protections” at the birth of the child. Really, that is where they should begin.
Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine
The abortion issue has long been a red herring intended to elect Republicans who will ensure appointment of conservative judges and justices. They then will side with corporate interests. It has been incredibly effective. Now the Texas law has moved into a new and frightening territory, with its provision of vigilante (in)justice, which encourages people to spy on clinics and their neighbors to sue for a new kind of bounty. And — as has happened in countries with strict abortion bans — a woman who has had a miscarriage or even a stillbirth may be accused of having had an abortion, leaving the woman, her friends that help her and her doctor vulnerable to these lawsuits. How is this portion of the law remotely legal?
If upheld, this law is a prescription for chaos and abuse, and possibly for violence.
Ruth Skjerseth, Reston