When bands of white supremacists infamously marched on Charlottesville in August 2017, it was to protest the city’s controversial decision to remove from public parks two statues that honored Confederate generals. You would not know this from the Aug. 12 Metro article “A city marked by hate.” 

The article recast the narrative to stigmatize the enlightened and tolerant city of Charlottesville as somehow an epicenter of racial hatred. The article stated that a resident activist has “her whole life . . . endured racism” and, hence, was “hardly surprised” when a small army of neo-Nazis and white supremacists composing the “Unite the Right” rally “descended on the college town” and “transformed Charlottesville into a national symbol of racism.”

This account distorts what truly happened. Charlottesville itself should, if anything, be remembered as a symbol of resistance to racism: The confrontations on the town’s streets arose because the “Unite the Right” visitors were met by ranks of local residents and University of Virginia students bent on showing the nation that the town would not be defined by a white-supremacist parade.

As with other Southern cities, large and small, Charlottesville’s history is intertwined with the long era of slavery and the scars of the Civil War and its aftershocks. But more than most, it has taken pains to put this legacy in its rearview mirror, both in its politics and symbolic actions.

Kenneth Barry, Vienna