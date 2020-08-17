This account distorts what truly happened. Charlottesville itself should, if anything, be remembered as a symbol of resistance to racism: The confrontations on the town’s streets arose because the “Unite the Right” visitors were met by ranks of local residents and University of Virginia students bent on showing the nation that the town would not be defined by a white-supremacist parade.
As with other Southern cities, large and small, Charlottesville’s history is intertwined with the long era of slavery and the scars of the Civil War and its aftershocks. But more than most, it has taken pains to put this legacy in its rearview mirror, both in its politics and symbolic actions.
Kenneth Barry, Vienna