Mr. Bell is a retired military officer, as I am, and takes seriously the oath he and I took to the Constitution, not to any person. Ms. Chase apparently does not understand what the oath means — so sad.
Ms. Chase obviously does not understand what the part about domestic terrorists means either. She referred to those who stormed the Capitol, attacked security personnel and attempted to break into the chambers to disrupt the legal proceedings and possibly kidnap or hang members of Congress as “patriots.”
Ms. Chase has a right to protest peacefully, but she should be honest with her constituents. The election has been certified by the electoral college and withstood all challenges. The former attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. It has been deemed accurate by numerous recounts. Virginia elections were held in accordance with proper procedures agreed upon by the legislature.
Ms. Chase should honor the oath she took, offer a sincere apology and tell the truth. Thanks go to all who voted to censure Ms. Chase.
Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg