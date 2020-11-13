Though tempted to spend half a day at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Alexander von Humboldt exhibit, we’ve generally kept our visits short, especially because on-site cafes were closed: Mitsitam Cafe at the National Museum of the American Indian, we missed you! After touring the latter museum, we popped across the street to view the new Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial.
We’re grateful that in-person visits to reopened Smithsonian museums and others help maintain our pandemic sanity and nurture our cultural growth.
Lee Rucker Keiser, Bethesda