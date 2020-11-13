Having visited nearly all of the reopened Smithsonian museums and holding Thanksgiving week tickets for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, my husband and I can vouch that “attendance remains low but safety protocols are working” [“Smithsonian plays the long game in reopening,” Style, Nov. 9]. We were frequent pre-pandemic museum patrons, and our occasional weekend visits since July — starting with the National Gallery of Art — bring both public health relief with venues’ safety precautions and near-guilty pleasure, as we enter exhibit rooms with barely a one-hand-count of fellow patrons. If we arrived a bit in advance per our timed passes, we have been warmly welcomed and admitted promptly. 

Though tempted to spend half a day at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Alexander von Humboldt exhibit, we’ve generally kept our visits short, especially because on-site cafes were closed: Mitsitam Cafe at the National Museum of the American Indian, we missed you! After touring the latter museum, we popped across the street to view the new Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial

We’re grateful that in-person visits to reopened Smithsonian museums and others help maintain our pandemic sanity and nurture our cultural growth.

Lee Rucker Keiser, Bethesda