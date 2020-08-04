Now some unthinkingly use the word “exclusive,” which conveys the same message of apartheid.

It is time to investigate the deep bias in our vocabularies. If Chevy Chase is merely a neighborhood of expensive houses, say so.

Greg Johnson, Greenbelt

Removing Francis Newlands’s name from Chevy Chase Circle would not make Chevy Chase an equitable place to live, as only the rich can afford to buy or rent property in a place where the cost of a house is at least $1 million and monthly rent roughly several thousand dollars.

If segregation is no longer de jure based on race or ethnicity, it’s de facto based on purchasing power or class.

Removing a segregationist’s name from a fountain when segregation persists constitutes a farce, though it may make some Chevy Chase residents feel good.

Because access to Chevy Chase Circle is difficult as a consequence of its being surrounded, almost constantly, by moving vehicles, few people will visit the proposed exhibit that provides context concerning Newlands, making that action an additional waste of money and time.