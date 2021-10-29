The article noted Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, but that is a dividend from oil industry licenses and fluctuates with the market and population size. Chicago’s pilot is destined to run out of gas.
The United States already has programs for food, housing and health care for those in poverty. Shouldn’t we try to fix these programs and adequately fund them before creating a new entitlement? Basic human rights should include food, housing, health care and education. We should guarantee these things before we try to fill the gap with cash payments. Cash payments only mask the failure of our social safety net.
Dan Thompson, Wheaton