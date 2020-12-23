Victor M. Glasberg, Alexandria
I was disappointed in the Outlook essay on Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. for several reasons.
The principal conclusion appeared to be that the chief justice is working too hard to achieve a middle-of-the-road approach to matters to maintain the reputation and relevancy of the Supreme Court.
How ironic that, at a time when the office of the president is being damaged by someone who neither understands nor cares about that institution, and Congress is unwilling or unable to take any responsibility to act, the one institution that still is relevant and retains the faith of most Americans is subject to such criticism. I am glad we have a pragmatic leader who understands the importance of our history.
Michael Campbell, Chevy Chase
Adrian Vermeule was a poor spokesperson for the view that “judicial politicking” by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. designed to appease liberals may explain conservatives’ own “political gambit” of installing Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court [“John Roberts’s attempt to depoliticize the court backfired,” Outlook, Dec. 20]. Rather, Mr. Vermeule and conservatives of his kind are motivated by something far deeper to reshape our governing institutions.
As George F. Will pointed out in his May 31 op-ed, “Is American conservatism becoming un-American?,” for Mr. Vermeule “political individualism — the enabling, protection and celebration of individual autonomy — is a misery-making mistake”; what society needs instead is “common-good constitutionalism,” or “Christian authoritarianism” marked by a coercive government, the courts included, “enforcing social solidarity for religious reasons.” For this agenda, Chief Justice Roberts’s imagined “tactical decisions” make a convenient pawn.
Michael W. Farrell, Washington