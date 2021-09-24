As the article rightly noted, the lack of a coherent public child-care policy makes the United States exceptional among wealthy nations. While condemning the Taliban for reversing Afghan women’s hard-won progress in education and employment, American politicians must acknowledge that failure to provide consistent federal support for child care can weaken women’s rights to study, work and participate in public life here at home and act accordingly.
Sonya Michel, Silver Spring
The writer is the author of “Children’s Interests/Mothers’ Rights: The Shaping of America’s Child Care Policy.”