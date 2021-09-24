The Sept. 20 front-page article “Child-care worker exodus a red flag for economy” revealed how low salaries and lack of benefits are driving qualified workers out of an essential field of social service. This, in turn, affects the ability of millions of other Americans — especially women — to enter or remain in the labor force. Thus, while clearly weakening the economy, the crisis also has dire consequences for gender equality in this country. 

As the article rightly noted, the lack of a coherent public child-care policy makes the United States exceptional among wealthy nations. While condemning the Taliban for reversing Afghan women’s hard-won progress in education and employment, American politicians must acknowledge that failure to provide consistent federal support for child care can weaken women’s rights to study, work and participate in public life here at home and act accordingly.

Sonya Michel, Silver Spring

The writer is the author of “Children’s Interests/Mothers’ Rights: The Shaping of America’s Child Care Policy.”