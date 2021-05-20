I’m ecstatic that the Internal Revenue Service will create an online portal for parents who don’t normally file taxes to get the credit. This will be a critical tool for parents who earn little to no income, who aren’t required to file a return and who face the greatest barriers to filing.
The portal must be user-friendly and accessible, especially for the estimated 4 in 10 households with incomes of less than $30,000 that are without broadband access.
The tired talking point that the program will discourage work is laughable and grounded in racist stereotypes. A family cannot raise a child on $300 per month, the maximum monthly credit a family can get per child.
Universal basic income pilot programs have found that recipients of monthly payments are more likely to work because it’s easier to find and keep jobs with stable housing and professional clothing.
The expanded child tax credit will reduce child poverty and promote economic opportunity. It can pay for clothing, after-school activities and healthier food. If everyone who is eligible for it receives it, it will cut child poverty in half.
Ashley Burnside, Washington
The writer is a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy.