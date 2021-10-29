Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s political advertisement claims that a constituent’s son has nightmares after reading Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that recounts the devastating emotional consequences of a formerly enslaved woman’s desperate act. I get it. You don’t have to be in high school to be troubled by that story. You only have to be human.
Should teens be protected from stories or facts about the United States’ history of enslaving our fellow humans? At what age would Mr. Youngkin deem a student mature enough to be exposed to it? Would he limit their access to world history as well? My examples above are but a fraction of the gruesome violence every high schooler today will encounter in history classes, films and video games.
Barbara Brennan, Arlington