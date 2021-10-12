The Middle East has long served as a sphere for great-power competition, and the region presents Beijing with an avenue to raise its global influence. China watchers, academics and analysts have long argued that China’s established economic linkages to the region will eventually pull the Asian country into regional conflicts and political disputes. Moreover, Chinese partnerships eschew democratic considerations — a point that resonates with many Middle Eastern governments.
Yet this does not necessarily mean that China will be eager to replace the United States as a security partner. Political elites in the People’s Republic of China believe that security begins on the domestic front and extends outward to neighboring countries and beyond in concentric rings. Other than providing a steady energy supply, the Middle East region itself represents a third or fourth order of priority in Beijing’s hierarchy of security concerns. China has been more successful in offering the region what the United States does not have, such as cost-effective 5G network equipment and services, and exploiting other comparative advantages.
Robert Mogielnicki, Washington
The writer is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.