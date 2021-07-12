Feckless bureaucrats in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees stock issuance in this country, have sat on their thumbs under five administrations as China has pillaged our economy and our security markets. They could demand that Didi return the stolen funds or exclude Chinese companies from raising funds in our markets, but no.
I have no sympathy for U.S. investors who bought the stock — they got exactly what they deserved — but there are macro issues here that hurt the entire country.
John H. Haldeman,
Williamsburg, Va.