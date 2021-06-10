Chinese officials allowed travel from Wuhan to outside China while restricting it to their other provinces, withheld vital viral data from other nations trying to contain the virus and imprisoned Wuhan scientists who dared breach the silence they tried to enforce.
Whatever the virus’s origin, both the wet markets and the labs need more stringent security. But whatever sanctions the international community chooses to enact against the Chinese should better reflect what they did and not what happened to them.
Stephen R. Fahey, Olney