Regarding Brian Broome’s Dec. 13 op-ed, “I hate Christmas. And you should be okay with that.”:

It takes energy to hate something.

Relax. Maybe you don’t have to hate Christmas. Retailers decorate for Christmas. TV panders to the holiday. Mr. Broome dislikes this. Some folks enjoy it. So what?

Christmas is a feeling inside, not something in a beribboned box.

A religious frame of mind is a choice. A traditional, secular celebration of lights in the dead of winter, gathering with peaceful friends and family and exchanging affordable gifts, is also a choice.

Here’s an exercise I did with my children when they would complain that we didn’t have something a friend had. Take a piece of printer paper. Draw a line parallel to the top edge of the paper, one inch below that edge. Draw a figure in that one-inch space. This figure is you. Most people who have lived on this planet, and almost everyone who is living now, has and has had a standard of living below that line. You live in the privileged space above that line.

Remember this. Everything is relative. Life is approximate. Merry Christmas.

 Karen Starr, Chevy Chase