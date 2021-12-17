Here’s an exercise I did with my children when they would complain that we didn’t have something a friend had. Take a piece of printer paper. Draw a line parallel to the top edge of the paper, one inch below that edge. Draw a figure in that one-inch space. This figure is you. Most people who have lived on this planet, and almost everyone who is living now, has and has had a standard of living below that line. You live in the privileged space above that line.