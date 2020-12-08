In his Dec. 4 Friday Opinion column, “To protect democracy, we must reform it,” Fareed Zakaria proposed broad reforms to the American electoral process, arguing that the current system puts our democracy at risk by relying on the assumption that citizens and government officials will place the public good above private interest. The recent election shows that risk is very real; but for the personal integrity of election officials and judges in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the Great American Experiment may have ended in 2020.

Certainly, some procedural reforms are warranted, especially to ensure that voter registration and balloting are straightforward, equitable and transparent. But no political system can be made safe from the ingenuity and brazenness of ideologues and charlatans if the voting citizenry ignores or rejects its duty to uphold America’s founding ideals. As Norman Cousins wrote, “In a democracy, the individual enjoys not only the ultimate power but carries the ultimate responsibility.”

Seth Mott, Herndon