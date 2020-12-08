Certainly, some procedural reforms are warranted, especially to ensure that voter registration and balloting are straightforward, equitable and transparent. But no political system can be made safe from the ingenuity and brazenness of ideologues and charlatans if the voting citizenry ignores or rejects its duty to uphold America’s founding ideals. As Norman Cousins wrote, “In a democracy, the individual enjoys not only the ultimate power but carries the ultimate responsibility.”
Seth Mott, Herndon