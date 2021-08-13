Maybe it’s time they finally took the long view and thought about the world we will be leaving to our children and grandchildren, the real victims of our inaction. The dire future of our planet that we can foresee today will ultimately affect Republicans and Democrats, city dwellers and rural residents, and the well-off and the less fortunate alike.
Paul Kaplowitz, Alexandria
The writer is a member of the Potomac River Group of the Virginia Sierra Club.
Having fought in the corporate sustainability trenches for three decades, I have watched as each Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report has come out with stronger language but the same message: Planetary warming is happening, industrial society is causing it, and it is an existential threat to humanity if we don’t take radical action. Despite innovative efforts to address this challenge, the stark reality is that greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise. By whatever calculus, capitalism as the dominant economic system and democracy as the dominant form of governance in the industrialized world have failed spectacularly to take effective action.
We have, within living memory, a serviceable template for how to address such a dire global threat. It is the strategy that became known as the Arsenal of Democracy, where leadership in government, military and private industry joined forces to out-design, out-engineer and out-manufacture the Axis powers in World War II. It was an extraordinary collaboration that abrogated all the rules of “business as usual” and was key not only to defeating the Axis but also to unleashing the great economic expansion of the postwar years.
Will we, the progeny of that generation, who can still feel the fierce pride well up in our breasts as we remember what they did, be content to simply shrug in the face of this dire future that is becoming reality before our eyes? If not, then we have no time to waste.
President Biden, I’m afraid this burden falls on you. You are our last hope.
John D. Whalen, Sanford, N.C.
The main message of the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report with an update of climate science provides an extraordinarily blunt warning: Global warming is accelerating with disastrous consequences, and we can slow but no longer stop it. This clear message is then supported by hundreds of pages and thousands of references.
Two key findings in the report were not included in the Post’s coverage. One, reductions in burning fossil fuels are essential to slowly reduce warming from carbon dioxide, but in the critical next couple of decades this will be offset by the cooling that results from reductions in sulfate aerosols, one of several factors that mean CO2 reductions will take decades to slow warming. And two, the only sustainable way to slow warning in the next two decades is to reduce methane, hydrofluorocarbons and other potent climate pollutants with much shorter atmospheric lifetimes than CO2 — our only realistic means of staying below 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, or at least keeping it in sight.
Alan Miller, Rockville