My heartfelt appreciation goes to David King and Rick Parnell for their Sept. 20 Outlook essay, “Saving the planet would be cheaper than battling covid,” regarding climate restoration. In particular, what resonates is the call to expand our thinking and commit to outcomes we want for our world.

Climate restoration has become an important topic for me personally. In December 2017, my neighbor knocked on my door at 1 a.m. to alert me to a wildfire coming up over the mountain where I lived in Ojai, Calif. The fire burned through the valley and filled the air with smoke and ash. This experience became a major reason for my move back to Washington and my work for climate restoration.

Spiritual leaders worldwide are now seeing climate restoration as an ethical imperative. Pope Francis said on Sept. 1, “Climate restoration is of utmost importance, since we are in the midst of a climate emergency.”

It is possible now with current technology and available resources to remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and restore the climate to one in which humanity will survive long term. Let’s do this for our children.

Ginger Greenfield, Washington

The writer leads the D.C. chapter of the Foundation for Climate Restoration.