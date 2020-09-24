Spiritual leaders worldwide are now seeing climate restoration as an ethical imperative. Pope Francis said on Sept. 1, “Climate restoration is of utmost importance, since we are in the midst of a climate emergency.”
It is possible now with current technology and available resources to remove the excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and restore the climate to one in which humanity will survive long term. Let’s do this for our children.
Ginger Greenfield, Washington
The writer leads the D.C. chapter of the Foundation for Climate Restoration.