The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) is advocating a new approach to promoting diversity in clinical trials, specifically by promoting clinical research as a career to minority populations. Studies show that most people learn about trials from their health-care practitioners. As an industry, we don’t reach out enough to minority communities to demonstrate the excellent career opportunities in clinical research. The jobs have good salaries and chances for advancement and answer to a higher calling by promoting the common good and alleviating suffering.
ACRP is engaged in a number of activities to try to expand and diversify the clinical research workforce and the clinical trial patient population. We echo Ms. Bass’s call for our industry to band together and make clinical trials more representative, effective and beneficial to society at large.
James Kremidas, Alexandria
The writer is executive director of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.